WATCH: Young Girl With Autism Sings Heartwarming Rendition of “Hallelujah” At School Concert

December 22, 2016 10:16 AM By Lizzy Buczak
Filed Under: hallelujah

Somewhere Leonard Cohen is smiling down.

Kaylee Rogers, who has autism and ADHD, is spreading Christmas cheer.

The 10-year-old performed a beautiful version of “Hallelujah” at the Killard House School in Northern Ireland.

Kaylee sang front and center while 200 other students sang in the background.

Her teacher said that Kaylee is usually very quiet and shy but when she sings, millions can hear her.

Watch the video above – it will give you chills!

Kaylee told ITV that one day she wants to be a singer and just be good at it.

 

