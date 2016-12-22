Warrant Out For Justin Bieber’s Arrest

Justin Bieber has a warrant out for his arrest in Argentina. This stems back to an issue from 2013 when Biebs was touring in Buenos Aires. He was accused of instructing his security guards to beat up a paparazzo, steal his money and camera. In 2014, Bieber was ordered to return to Argentina to testify. When he never did, an arrest warrant was issued in 2015. The warrant was cancelled but has now been reinstated. If he travels to Argentina, he will be arrested.