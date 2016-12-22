Top Cubs Moments Of 2016

This year will be one we’ll remember forever.

After 108 years, the Chicago Cubs brought home the ultimate W, winning the World Series on October 2nd. Whether you were at the game, watching in Wrigleyville, or with friends, we will all remember where we were the moment Kris Bryant threw the final out to Anthony Rizzo, making the Chicago Cubs World Series Champions!

While the end of the season will be what most people discuss from this point forward, the entire season was entertaining. From the style, to the antics both on and off the field, to the moments that made Wrigley Field shake, we wanted to take you back to the beginning and remind you of all the other great moments of this 2016 season.

Going back through the articles we posted throughout the year, we pulled as many of the highlights as we could to share with you (until post-season, because, really, that will be another post by itself!).

Enjoy!

Bill Murray Kicking Off 2016 In Style:

Kyle Schwarb Also Kickin’ Off The Season In Style:

And The Style Game Continues…Cubs’ Strength Coach Rockin’ Cowboy Boots:

Strength coach Tim Buss w/cowboy boots and hats on while running their warm up. "It's Country Day" at the #Cubs pic.twitter.com/n54vAgjlWm — Megan Mawicke (@MeganMawicke) February 22, 2016

Dexter Fowler’s Welcoming Home Moment:

‘The Bachelor’ Stopped By Wrigley Field This Year:

This conversation between Rizzo and Kris Bryant:

‘Try Not To Suck’ T-shirts Definitely Worked This Year:

Brett Eldredge Hanging Out At Cubs’ Spring Training:

Anthony Rizzo’s ‘All-Star Journey’ Video:

A Mime Lead The Stretches (Has Anyone Confirmed If This Was Bill Murray?!):

When The Cubbies Met Cubs:

Video shared by @CarrieMuskat

shows @Cubs making friends with some bear cubspic.twitter.com/JeHfRVLhzo — BuzzFeed News (@BuzzFeedNews) March 25, 2016

See More Memorable Moments HERE!