The 10 Best Chicago Stories on B96 in 2016

2016 was a great year for Chicago. We don’t have to remind you that the Chicago Cubs finally won the World Series right?

B96 loves to write about Chicago news because well, it’s important to us and to you guys.

Here are the biggest Chicago stories that we covered in 2016!

Which one was your favorite?

1. Someone Stole The “Taco Bell” Sign at Wrigley Last Night

Seriously… this is SO Chicago it’s not even funny. We still don’t know who did it… but props to you dude/lady!

2. You’ll Be Able To Zip Line Through Chicago This Summer!

Chicagoans were really excited to find out that you could officially zip line in the city this summer. Didn’t make it out this year? There’s always 2017!

3. Chicago’s First Cider Bar, The Northman, Is Finally Open!

For such a big city, it’s surprising we didn’t have our own cider bar yet. Thankfully, after much anticipation, the Northman finally opened it. Make sure to check it out in 2017!

4. ‘One Tree Hill’ Reunion Will Happen In Chicago This November!

Alas, we got our first One Tree Hill convention and it was magical. Recap it here if you didn’t attend.

5. Zero Gravity In Naperville Is Officially Closing Its Doors!

One of the saddest days in Chicago history? When young adult nightclub Zero Gravity officially closed its doors. We will always remember you foam parties. Always!

6. MTV’s “Catfish” Is Filming In Chicago This Weekend!

Lots of filming went down in Chicago this year but the most exciting was when MTV’s Catfish came to film an episode. Did you spot Nev anywhere?

7. Two Chicago Coffee Shops Are Transforming Into Luke’s Diner To Celebrate “Gilmore Girls” Day

For one day only, Chicago transformed into Stars Hollow and two coffee shops became Luke’s Diner to celebrate the Gilmore Girls revival. So much Gilmore Girls love this year!

8. Students From Chicago High School Blow “America’s Got Talent” Judges Away With One Direction Cover!

America may have talent but these Chicago students were out of this world. Watch their audition HERE!

9. Javier Baez Signing Autographs Today In Chicago!

The Cubs mania went to a whole other level when Javier Baez announced he was signing autographs in Macy’s. Lines were out the door at the crack of dawn!

10. Watch: A “Promposal” At Lane Tech High School Is Going Viral For The Right Reasons!

Everyone loves a good promposal right? These kids at Lane Tech High School did it right!

BONUS:

In the spirit of proposals, we’re also shouting out our favorite Cubs proposal. A man proposed to his GF at Game 5 of the World Series!