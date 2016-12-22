Merry Xmizzle! Woman Receives Reddit Secret Santa Present From Snoop Dogg!

We really need to start participating in Reddit’s Secret Santa.

A woman from Alabama was shocked when she found out her secret Santa was none other than D-O-double G! Snooooop DOGG!

When Erin opened her package, she immediately called her husband.

I’m like, ‘I think my Secret Santa might be Snoop Dogg,'” she told WHNT-TV.

What gave it away? A card inside her gift signed by Snoop himself.

“Merry Xmizzle,” it began.

“Even a bo$$ lady like you need to kick back and relax sometimes. Hope you like these goodies I chose for you. Keep ya head up and stay on your grind in 2017,” it continued.

“I will admit, I freaked out,” Erin said.

The goodies in question? A shirt that said Snoop Dogg Millionaire, some Snoop slippers, a little drone, socks, and… some leaves in a package, which Erin swears is green tea.

She admits she knew something was up because a Reddit administrator notified her to tell her a gift was on the way.

“That’s not normally what happens,” Erin said. “Normally you get an automated message to just alert you your Secret Santa shipped your gift. So that was a little odd.”

She wants to thank Snoop and has begun fielding Reddit submission for what to get him.

Reddit requires Snoop to post pictures of what he receives in return.

The sites secret Santa gift exchange has become popular over the last few years with people getting gifts from celebrities including Arnold Schwarzenegger and Bill Gates.