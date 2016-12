It’s been a rough week for Harmonizers.

In case you’ve missed it, Camila Cabello officially announced her departure from Fifth Harmony.

Some fans are ready to move on with the remaining quartet – Ally Brooke, Dinah Jane, Normani Kordei and Lauren Jauregui.

One fan even went as far as removing all of Camila’s vocals from “That’s My Girl.”

The group sure does sound different without Camila’s sultry vocals but we’re really digging it.

Check it out: