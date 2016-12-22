First-Ever Applebee’s, IHOP Combo To Open In Detroit

DETROIT (CBS Detroit) Who is down for a road trip?

They’ll have you covered from early morning pancakes and coffee to happy hour burgers and late night appetizers … in one place.

The city of Detroit will be the recipient of the first ever-in-the-world combination IHOP and Applebees restaurant. It will open across from the Renaissance Center late next year.

The news comes through a press release from TEAM Schostak Family Restaurants, a Livonia-based restaurant group, which announced the company plans to start work on the “Applebee’s Grill and Bar/IHOP concept” inside the Millender Center in April.