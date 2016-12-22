Recap The B96 Pepsi Jingle Bash right HERE!! 

First-Ever Applebee’s, IHOP Combo To Open In Detroit

December 22, 2016 12:22 PM By Lizzy Buczak
Filed Under: applebee's, IHOP

DETROIT (CBS Detroit)  Who is down for a road trip?

They’ll have you covered from early morning pancakes and coffee to happy hour burgers and late night appetizers … in one place.

The city of Detroit will be the recipient of the first ever-in-the-world combination IHOP and Applebees restaurant. It will open across from the Renaissance Center late next year.

The news comes through a press release from TEAM Schostak Family Restaurants, a Livonia-based restaurant group, which announced the company plans to start work on the “Applebee’s Grill and Bar/IHOP concept” inside the Millender Center in April.

More from Lizzy Buczak
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Chicago’s B96 - 96.3 FM

Get Started Now

Listen Live