Disney Shows Including a “Bachelor” After Party Are Coming To Snapchat

You’re watching the Disney Channel story on Snapchat!

A new deal announced today will see Disney creating exclusive program for Snapchat.

The first show making it’s way to Snapchat TV will be an “after party” for ABC’s The Bachelor titled Watch Party: The Bachelor.

The Bachelor premieres on January 3, 2017 and the new Snapchat series will run 3-5 minutes right after on Snapchat Discover.

Disney is expected to create additional programming but no titles have been announces.

The app, originally created for teens to send photos which disappear in seconds, has been turned into an entertainment platform that features content from People Magazine and more.

Their original programming is expanding with a new talk show from E! Entertainment Television and comedy from The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Heck, I wouldn’t be surprised if come 2018, we’d be watching full hour long shows through Snapchat.