Charlie Puth Wants Out In Bella Thorne, Tyler Posey Love Triangle

Who said love triangles were only for the movies?

It seems like Bella Thorne and Charlie Puth don’t talk anymore.

Over the weekend, pictures of the singer and the actress getting super cozy surfaced, bringing her recent relationship with Tyler Posey into question.

Bella recently broke up with boyfriend Gregg Sulkin and began dating his close friend Posey.

Twitter assumed that Bella and Tyler broke up and it seems like Charlie was under that same impression… until he found out they didn’t.

Charlie went on a huge rant after Bella decided to post a picture with her BF Tyler on Instagram… right after their romantic weekend together.

I can't believe what I'm reading. — Charlie Puth (@charlieputh) December 22, 2016

No one should have their heart messed with like this, and I'm not going to be in the middle of it. — Charlie Puth (@charlieputh) December 22, 2016

I don't know Tyler personally, but I know he shouldn't be treated this way. — Charlie Puth (@charlieputh) December 22, 2016

She told me she was not with him anymore. This is all news to me. https://t.co/Q0Pw1KkBbs — Charlie Puth (@charlieputh) December 22, 2016

I want nothing but peace for all, I'm just removing myself from this. — Charlie Puth (@charlieputh) December 22, 2016

Dang Charlie. He really did just call Bella out like that. Girl, you got some ‘splainin to do!