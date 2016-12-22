Recap The B96 Pepsi Jingle Bash right HERE!! 

Charlie Puth Wants Out In Bella Thorne, Tyler Posey Love Triangle

December 22, 2016 11:39 AM By Lizzy Buczak
Who said love triangles were only for the movies?

It seems like Bella Thorne and Charlie Puth don’t talk anymore.

Over the weekend, pictures of the singer and the actress getting super cozy surfaced, bringing her recent relationship with Tyler Posey into question.

Bella recently broke up with boyfriend Gregg Sulkin and began dating his close friend Posey.

Twitter assumed that Bella and Tyler broke up and it seems like Charlie was under that same impression… until he found out they didn’t.

Charlie went on a huge rant after Bella decided to post a picture with her BF Tyler on Instagram… right after their romantic weekend together.

Dang Charlie. He really did just call Bella out like that. Girl, you got some ‘splainin to do!

 

