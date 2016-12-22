Chance The Rapper & Jeremih Release Surprise Christmas Mixtape “For Chicago”

Chance the Rapper is spreading holiday cheer to all!

The Chicagoan released a collaborative Christmas mixtape with singer Jeremih this morning titled “Merry Christmas Lil’ Mama.”

The mixtape contains romantic originals hits with classic lines such as “Spike the eggnog with the Hennessy.” (Can we invite these two over for Xmas dinner?)

It was posted on Soundcloud with the caption: “For Chicago.”

Both rappers are from Chicago and recruited local talent guest on the mixtape including Noname, Hannibal Buress and Lud Foe.