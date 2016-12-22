Recap The B96 Pepsi Jingle Bash right HERE!! 

Chance The Rapper & Jeremih Release Surprise Christmas Mixtape “For Chicago”

December 22, 2016 11:29 AM
Filed Under: chance the rapper, Jeremih

Chance the Rapper is spreading holiday cheer to all!

The Chicagoan released a collaborative Christmas mixtape with singer Jeremih this morning titled “Merry Christmas Lil’ Mama.”

The mixtape contains romantic originals hits with classic lines such as “Spike the eggnog with the Hennessy.” (Can we invite these two over for Xmas dinner?)

It was posted on Soundcloud with the caption: “For Chicago.”

Both rappers are from Chicago and recruited local talent guest on the mixtape including Noname, Hannibal Buress and Lud Foe.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Chicago’s B96 - 96.3 FM

Get Started Now

Listen Live