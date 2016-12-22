Recap The B96 Pepsi Jingle Bash right HERE!! 

Blake Lively & Ryan Reynolds’ Baby Name Revealed – Find Out What They Named Her!

December 22, 2016 12:32 PM By Lizzy Buczak
Filed Under: Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds’ daughter already made her red carpet debut, even before we knew her name.

US Weekly confirms the name of their 2-month-old bundle of joy is…. INES!

(Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

(Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

The notoriously private couple brought their two young daughters to the Hollywood Walk of Fame earlier this month where Reynolds was being honored with his very own star.

This was the first time we’ve ever seen either of their children.

Both Ines and 23-month-old James stole the show with the latter running around stealing the mic from people.

Actor Ryan Reynolds (R) holds his daughter James as his wife Blake Lively holds their unnamed new baby during the Deadpool actors Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony in Hollywood, California on December 15, 2016. / AFP / Mark RALSTON (Photo credit should read MARK RALSTON/AFP/Getty Images)

Actor Ryan Reynolds (R) holds his daughter James as his wife Blake Lively holds their unnamed new baby during the Deadpool actors Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony in Hollywood, California on December 15, 2016. / AFP / Mark RALSTON (Photo credit should read MARK RALSTON/AFP/Getty Images)

Reynolds revealed that his decision to bring the girls was based on wanting his family to be a part of his big day.

“This is one of the rare occasions when we thought we got to bring the whole clan. I’d regret it in 20 years if I didn’t.”

 

More from Lizzy Buczak
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Chicago’s B96 - 96.3 FM

Get Started Now

Listen Live