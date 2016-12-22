Blake Lively & Ryan Reynolds’ Baby Name Revealed – Find Out What They Named Her!

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds’ daughter already made her red carpet debut, even before we knew her name.

US Weekly confirms the name of their 2-month-old bundle of joy is…. INES!

The notoriously private couple brought their two young daughters to the Hollywood Walk of Fame earlier this month where Reynolds was being honored with his very own star.

This was the first time we’ve ever seen either of their children.

Both Ines and 23-month-old James stole the show with the latter running around stealing the mic from people.

Reynolds revealed that his decision to bring the girls was based on wanting his family to be a part of his big day.

“This is one of the rare occasions when we thought we got to bring the whole clan. I’d regret it in 20 years if I didn’t.”