B96 Cares: Safety Tips from IDOT for Holiday Driving

Over the next few days the expressways will be jammed with people headed to friends and families houses for the holidays.

The Illinois Department of Transportation has put together this campaign to remind you that no one is “invinceable”.

Check it out here: Invinceable

Remember as you head out for your holiday celebrating:

-Driving WITHOUT a seat belt is illegal. Snow is expected! Your seat belt will keep you in place if you should lose control of your car! Plus, if you’re in an accident your seat belt could save your life

-Driving buzzed or drunk is illegal. If you’re gonna get “spirited” stay overnight, make DD plans ahead of time or take public trans/Uber. Drinking and driving could lead to tens of thousands of dollars in fines and jail time! Plus, you could take the life of someone else or yourself. It’s NOT worth it.

-Just because you are being a safe driver doesn’t mean others are. Be aware of your fellow drivers. Don’t text and drive or talk on the phone. We’re all excited to see family and friends – save the chatting for your safe arrival!

For more on these tips or other ways to stay safe, click here: Stay Safe This Holiday on the Road

Wishing you the GREATEST holiday ever!! Be safe so we’ll have many more to celebrate!