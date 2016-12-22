Aww! Mariah Carey & Son Sing and Dance to “All I Want For Christmas”

We’re a few days away from Christmas and the Queen of the holidays is ready baby!

Mariah Carey posted a video on Instagram of her and her son Morroccan lip-syncing and dancing to her very own Christmas hit “All I Want For Christmas Is You.”

We can’t blame her – it is the BIGGEST and BEST holiday song out there!

“Merry Christmas everybody! I’m making my favorite sauce and I hope you’re enjoying the Yuletide cheer!” Carey wrote in the caption.

Check it out below cause it might be the cutest thing you’ll see all day!