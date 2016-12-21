Recap The B96 Pepsi Jingle Bash right HERE!! 

This Is The World’s Most Expensive Ugly Christmas Sweater, Courtesy of 2 Chainz

December 21, 2016 10:48 AM By Lizzy Buczak
Filed Under: 2 Chainz, ugly christmas sweater

$90,000 can buy you a lot – it can pay off a 4 year private college,  it can buy you a Dodge Charger Hellcat and it can be a pretty incredible downpayment on a home.

It can also buy you the worlds most expensive Christmas sweater.

The sweater was designed by 2 Chainz and hand crafted by Avianne, his personal jeweler.

So what makes it so expensive? Well, it has 50 carats of diamonds and 250 grams of gold on a large sweater.

Only 1 sweater has been made and all proceeds will go to charity.

So hey, at least your $90k won’t go to waste.

