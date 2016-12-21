Kanye West Isn’t Touring Europe Anytime Soon

By Amanda Wicks

When Kanye West canceled the remaining U.S. dates for his Saint Pablo Tour shortly before being hospitalized in November, it seemed likely that whatever else he had planned was also up in the air.

Related: Kanye West Praises Kid Cudi’s New Album

After being released in late November and meeting with president-elect Donald Trump, stories began circulating that West had canceled the European leg of his tour as well, but it turns out no dates were ever actually scheduled.

“The tour was never confirmed — so there was nothing to cancel,” a source close to West’s camp told Billboard today (December 21st). Live Nation also clarified the confusion. “Kanye West’s Saint Pablo Tour never had a confirmed European leg. As such, there were no dates to cancel,” the company stated.