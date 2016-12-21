Recap The B96 Pepsi Jingle Bash right HERE!! 

Kanye West Cancels European Leg of “Saint Pablo Tour”

December 21, 2016 11:40 AM By Lizzy Buczak
Filed Under: kanye west

We saw this coming.

Kanye West has canceled the European leg of his Saint Pablo tour.

According to TMZ, Kanye contacted Live Nation to cancel all remaining tour dates in European cities, including Paris, the U.K and Germany.

Live Nation reports that the decision was less problematic than canceling the remaining half of his US leg because no dates were set and no tickets had been sold.

Back in November, Kanye canceled 21 US tour dates and checked into the hospital for exhaustion following lengthy rants about friends Beyonce and Jay-Z.

 

