Ding dong ding dong ding dong!

Jimmy Fallon is bringing the holiday spirit to our TV screens.

The late night host sang an a cappella version of the Beatles’ 1968 “Wonderful Christmastime.”

Best of all – he sang it with the Beatle himself, Paul McCartney.

And they got a little help from their friends The Roots, Reese Witherspoon, Scarlett Johansson, Matthew McConaughey, Seth MacFarlane and Tori Kelly.

The clip also includes the animal cast of “Sing.”

Check it out below!