Illinois Lost More Residents In 2016 Than Any Other State

December 21, 2016 10:35 AM By Lizzy Buczak
Filed Under: Chicago, Illinois

Illinois just can’t stop people from leaving.

For the third year in a row, IL has lost more residents than any other state.

In 2016 alone, 37, 508 people moved out.

We’re one of only 9 states whose populations keep decreasing.

The decline began in 2014 with about 11 thousand residents leaving and has nearly tripled since then.

According to U.S census data, IL’s population is the lowest it’s been in nearly a decade, with about 12, 801, 539 residents.

“When you have a big state like Illinois, to lose population for three years in a row? That’s cause for alarm,” said William Frey, a demographer for Brookings Institute.

Reasons for people leaving Illinois – high taxes, the state budget, unemployment rate, crime and weather.

Listen Live