Recap The B96 Pepsi Jingle Bash right HERE!! 

Harmonizers Are Begging Demi Lovato To Save Fifth Harmony

December 21, 2016 12:01 PM By Lizzy Buczak
Filed Under: Demi Lovato, Fifth Harmony

After an alleged leak of Lauren Jauregui talking about Fifth Harmony’s mistreatment by their management and claiming they are like “slaves,” Harmonizers have begun rescue efforts.

Fans from all over the world are reaching out to Demi Lovato to save the quartet.

How can Demi save the girls? With her record label of course!

The hashtag #DemiSave5HSafeHouse began trending on Twitter yesterday as Harmonizers begged Demi to sign the girls to Safehouse Records, her label with Nick Jonas.

Demi was a judge on the X Factor and helped Fifth Harmony become the supergroup that it is today by guiding them through live performances and helping them mesh as a group.

However, considering that the girls are under contract, it probably isn’t as easy to “save” the girls as Twitter thinks it is.

We’ve seen artists get into pretty messy deals and sometimes, the only way to get out is to break a contract in court.

Sadly, I don’t think Demi can intervene unless the girls ask themselves.

More from Lizzy Buczak
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Chicago’s B96 - 96.3 FM

Get Started Now

Listen Live