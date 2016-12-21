Harmonizers Are Begging Demi Lovato To Save Fifth Harmony

After an alleged leak of Lauren Jauregui talking about Fifth Harmony’s mistreatment by their management and claiming they are like “slaves,” Harmonizers have begun rescue efforts.

Fans from all over the world are reaching out to Demi Lovato to save the quartet.

How can Demi save the girls? With her record label of course!

The hashtag #DemiSave5HSafeHouse began trending on Twitter yesterday as Harmonizers begged Demi to sign the girls to Safehouse Records, her label with Nick Jonas.

Demi was a judge on the X Factor and helped Fifth Harmony become the supergroup that it is today by guiding them through live performances and helping them mesh as a group.

However, considering that the girls are under contract, it probably isn’t as easy to “save” the girls as Twitter thinks it is.

We’ve seen artists get into pretty messy deals and sometimes, the only way to get out is to break a contract in court.

Sadly, I don’t think Demi can intervene unless the girls ask themselves.