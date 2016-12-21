Recap The B96 Pepsi Jingle Bash right HERE!! 

Happy First Day of Winter a.k.a The Shortest Day of the Year

December 21, 2016 9:41 AM By Lizzy Buczak
Filed Under: winter

Today marks the first day of actual winter although living in Chicago, the weather would have had you fooled. (To be fair, meteorological weather begins Dec. 1)

The first day of winter is otherwise known as the winter solstice and is the shortest day and longest night of the year.

That means we will have the LEAST amount of daylight and the longest night. Get ready for it to get dark at about 4:20pm today!

Starting today, the days will begin to lengthen again until we reach the summer solstice on June 20, 2017 and we’re all happy that it’s still sunny at 9pm!

How are you celebrating the first day of winter?

 

 

 

More from Lizzy Buczak
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Chicago’s B96 - 96.3 FM

Get Started Now

Listen Live