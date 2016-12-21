Happy First Day of Winter a.k.a The Shortest Day of the Year

Today marks the first day of actual winter although living in Chicago, the weather would have had you fooled. (To be fair, meteorological weather begins Dec. 1)

The first day of winter is otherwise known as the winter solstice and is the shortest day and longest night of the year.

That means we will have the LEAST amount of daylight and the longest night. Get ready for it to get dark at about 4:20pm today!

Starting today, the days will begin to lengthen again until we reach the summer solstice on June 20, 2017 and we’re all happy that it’s still sunny at 9pm!

How are you celebrating the first day of winter?