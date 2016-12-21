“Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve” To Feature Performances From New Orleans

Preparations for the biggest New Year’s Eve party are underway in New York City.

The annual Dick Clark’s Rockin’ New Year’s Eve 2017 is gearing up to ring in another new year on December 31.

For the 11th year in a row, Ryan Seacrest will host while Jenny McCarthy will be reporting live in the crowd.

Musical guests include DNCE, Thomas Rhett, Gloria Estefan and the cast of her Broadway musical “On Your Feet.”

The last performance of 2016 will go to Mariah Carey, who will perform her biggest hits before the ball drop.

Fergie will be hosting the Billboard Hollywood Party and for the first time ever, ABC will include a Central Time Zone countdown and televise from New Orlean’s celebrations.

The segment will feature live performances from the Allstate Fan Fest, in which New Orleans locals and tourists gather to celebrate New Year’s Eve and usher in the college football Sugar Bowl.

Performances include artists Jason Derulo and Panic! at the Disco.

Pretty Little Liars actress Lucy Hale will be on hand to host the local festivities.

The segment will follow the Eastern Time Zone segment and feature a fleur-de-lis drop from the Jax Brewery at midnight.

If you aren’t planning on being in New York City to see it LIVE, make sure to tune in on Saturday, December 31 starting at 8PM ET/PT on ABC!