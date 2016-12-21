Recap The B96 Pepsi Jingle Bash right HERE!! 

CTA Offers Free Rides On New Year’s Eve For Another Year

December 21, 2016 1:38 PM By Lizzy Buczak
Filed Under: Cta

CHICAGO (CBS) — The Chicago Transit Authority announced Wednesday they will continue their free ride program on New Years Evein partnership with MillerCoors’ Miller Lite.

Riders can take advantage of free rides on all CTA buses and trains beginning 10 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31 until 4 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 1.

“We at CTA are happy to provide our customers with free, safe and reliable transportation this New Year’s Eve,” said CTA President Dorval Carter, Jr., in a statement. “We wish everyone a very happy new year and encourage revelers to leave their keys at home and let CTA be their designated driver.”

For the last five years, MillerCoors’ Miller Lite has sponsored the program as part of an agreement with the CTA.

