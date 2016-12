The holiday’s are all about heartwarming surprises.

The Blackhawks decided to help a family reunite in the best way possible.

Master Sgt. Lane came home for the holidays and surprised his daughter at her first Hawks game.

Watch the moment below and prepare to turn into a pile of mush:

Home for the holidays and for his daughter's first Hawks game. Master Sgt. Lang returned from serving overseas for an incredible surprise. pic.twitter.com/xzhaQVEE6Y — Chicago Blackhawks (@NHLBlackhawks) December 21, 2016

Thank you for your services Master Sgt. Lane!