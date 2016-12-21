Awww! Shawn Mendes Defends Camila Cabello After She Quits Fifth Harmony

It was a dramatic week for Harmonizers and one of the most dramatic for music lovers since the breakup of One Direction, *N SYNC and The Spice Girls. Yeah, we’re still not over any of them.

Camila Cabello announced that she was leaving the girl group after 4 and a half years and of course, a lot of people weren’t happy with the news.

More so, people were upset with how Camila allegedly handled telling the girls.

After reports said she informed the girls “via her representatives,” Camila admitted that the girls had many conversations about the future and that the “girls were aware of her feelings.”

The girls however pointed the finger right back saying they tried tirelessly to convince Camila to reconsider but their efforts were unsuccessful.

We probably won’t ever know the real story but that didn’t stop Twitter from taking sides and giving off hate to Camila, saying that she was the “Zayn and Geri Haliwell” of the group.

Who are Camila's representatives here? Geri Halliwell and Zayn Malik? — Christian Zamora (@Christian_Zamo) December 19, 2016

Thankfully, Camila still has one person in her corner – her friend Shawn Mendes.

"Pursue what makes your heart pound, happiness is our responsibility" beautifully said. https://t.co/uhAHCcJZMF — Shawn Mendes (@ShawnMendes) December 20, 2016

And while there are many Camila and Shawn shippers, turns out, a lot of people turned on Shawn for supporting her!

"@ShawnMendes "Pursue what makes your heart pound, happiness is our responsibility" beautifully said."https://t.co/jAvGToMopt — y (@Scarysspice) December 20, 2016

You really just cannot win with the internet can you?