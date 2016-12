Are Drake and JLO about the be the hottest couple of 2017?

US Weekly reports that the musicians have been spending quite a lot of time together.

Drake, who is newly single, invited JLo to his private dinner party in West Hollywood.

The two were photographed leaving together and sparked tons of rumors.

However, at this point, it is all work related.

Work, work, work, work, work!

“They are working together on new music,” an insider said. “If it’s developing into anything else, I’m not sure.”