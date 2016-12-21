Amazon Bringing 1,000 Jobs To Aurora!

Recap The B96 Pepsi Jingle Bash right HERE!! 

December 21, 2016 10:41 AM By Lizzy Buczak
(CBS) – One thousand jobs.

It’s quite a Christmas present for the far west suburbans, courtesy of Amazon.

CBS 2’s Derrick Blakley reports on the online retailer’s local expansion with two new fulfillment centers.

The same kind of activity you see at Amazon’s sprawling, 1 million-square-foot center in Kenosha will soon be happening at a similar facility to be built near I-88 and Route 59 in Aurora.

Amazon was attracted by the location and the people, says Aurora Mayor Robert J. O’Connor.

Another, smaller facility of 400,000 square feet will be built nearby at Buckley and Ferry Road, next to Warrenville’s new tax-increment financing district.

It’s the kind of news that Illinois can use, coming on the same day the U.S. Census confirmed the state lost 38,000 people last year – more than any other state.

