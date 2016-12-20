YOU Could Be James Corden’s Next Carpool Karaoke Guest! Find Out How!

Dreams do come true!

James Corden is teaming up with Omaze and (RED) to give one lucky winner and three guests a trip of a lifetime!

You could win a trip with three friends to Los Angeles. You’ll stay at a four-star hotel, hang out in the green room before The Late, Late Show taping, get the best seats in the house and THEN, get to rid in the carpool karaoke car with James!!

How do you win? Click HERE and donate to (RED) in their fight to end AIDS. Each donation amount results in a certain number of entries into the contest. So, the more you donate, the more likely you are to win!

Get more info HERE!