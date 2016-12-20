Recap The B96 Pepsi Jingle Bash right HERE!! 

Weird Facts You Didn’t Know About Your Favorite Christmas Hits!

December 20, 2016 11:24 AM By Lizzy Buczak
Filed Under: christmas hits, Christmas Songs

Everyone knows the lyrics to their favorite holiday songs but did you know some of the craziest facts about them?

1. Mariah Carey’s hit “All I Want For Christmas Is You” is the basis of a children’s book with illustrations!

2. “White Christmas” ended the Vietnam War in 1975 and was used as radio code signal for the Vietnamese people who assisted the US.

3. “Happy Xmas (War Is Over)” was John Lennon’s hit after “Imagine” because he knew the best way to get a message across was “with a little honey.”

4. Originally, Rudolph’s red nose in “Rudolph the Red Nosed-Reindeer” was due to his chronic alcoholism. Oh Rudolph.

5. The original lyrics to “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas” continued with “it may be your last” but that was a little morbid.

 

