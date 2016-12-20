WATCH: Empire State Building Puts On Holiday Light Show To Mariah Carey’s “All I Want For Christmas”

Mariah Carey is the QUEEN of the holidays!

That’s why the Empire State Building knew they had to sync their annual Holiday Light Show to her Christmas his “All I Want For Christmas Is You.”

Carey said seeing the iconic building light up to her song was “the perfect gift.”

“I can see the Empire State Building from my apartment, and it is one of my favorite buildings in the world. To have its iconic lights synched to my song is the perfect gift this holiday season,” she said in a press release.

There will be seven shows taking place at 7PM EST through Christmas Day.

Lambs who can’t make it out to NYC can catch a clip of it below: