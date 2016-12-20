Recap The B96 Pepsi Jingle Bash right HERE!! 

Wal-Mart To Close Early on Christmas Eve

December 20, 2016 1:51 PM By Lizzy Buczak
Filed Under: Wal Mart

Wal-Mart is getting into the holiday spirit.

The retailer is encouraging everyone to get their Christmas shopping done ahead of time because they are closing their doors early this Christmas Eve!

The retail giant will close its doors at 6PM on Saturday. Last year, it stayed open till 8PM.

“Our associates work hard all year to make this holiday season special for our customers, and we truly appreciate what they do every day,” Judith McKenna, executive vice president and chief operating officer, said in a statement.

 “We also know that getting home on Christmas Eve to spend time with families is important,” she added.
Great move Wal-Mart! Maybe other retailers will follow their lead and give employees some much needed family time!
More from Lizzy Buczak
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Chicago’s B96 - 96.3 FM

Get Started Now

Listen Live