Wal-Mart To Close Early on Christmas Eve

Wal-Mart is getting into the holiday spirit.

The retailer is encouraging everyone to get their Christmas shopping done ahead of time because they are closing their doors early this Christmas Eve!

The retail giant will close its doors at 6PM on Saturday. Last year, it stayed open till 8PM.

“Our associates work hard all year to make this holiday season special for our customers, and we truly appreciate what they do every day,” Judith McKenna, executive vice president and chief operating officer, said in a statement.

“We also know that getting home on Christmas Eve to spend time with families is important,” she added.

Great move Wal-Mart! Maybe other retailers will follow their lead and give employees some much needed family time!