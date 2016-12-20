The Chainsmokers Preview Chill New Song

By Amanda Wicks

The Chainsmokers are still on the fence about whether they’ll ever release a studio album, but one thing is for sure: They can’t stop making new music.

Related: The Chainsmokers Share ‘All We Know’ Video

The DJ duo previewed a new clip of a song on Snapchat, and lucky for fans not hip to their 24-hour feed a fan captured it to share.

The chill song sounds pretty close in tone and subject matter to their hit “Closer.” In the first clip, Drew wears a white t-shirt and mouths the lyrics heard playing in the background: “We were staying in Paris to get away from your parents.” In the second clip, he’s lying in bed with the sheets pulled up to his neck. “If we go down then we go down together,” he mouths along..

It’s not yet known what project this song will be attached to considering The Chainsmokers just released a new EP Collage in November, but it’s clear they have lots more to share.