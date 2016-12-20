ROUND 3: Fifth Harmony vs Camila Cabello

Fifth Harmony & their fans the #Harmonizers have had the worst week ever…all before Monday was over!

First Fifth Harmony posted a letter on Instagram stating Camila Cabello had decided to leave the group. Camila posted a letter on Instagram saying she was shocked by the group’s announcement because she never told them she was leaving. She was totally blindsided! Fifth Harmony posted another letter backing up their story.

In the midst of all this back and fourth drama…audio of Lauren having a meltdown was leaked. She’s clearly crying, saying that the Fifth Harmony girls are treated like slaves and they get nothing. OMG! Are they broke? This is a mess, listen below.

Here’s to a better Tuesday for the girls (and former girl) in Fifth Harmony. Be glad you got to see them at Jingle Bash before all this drama went down.