ROUND 3: Fifth Harmony vs Camila Cabello

Fifth Harmony & their fans the #Harmonizers have had the worst week ever…all before Monday was over!
- First Fifth Harmony posted a letter on Instagram stating Camila Cabello had decided to leave the group.
- Camila posted a letter on Instagram saying she was shocked by the group’s announcement because she never told them she was leaving. She was totally blindsided!
- Fifth Harmony posted another letter backing up their story.
In the midst of all this back and fourth drama…audio of Lauren having a meltdown was leaked. She’s clearly crying, saying that the Fifth Harmony girls are treated like slaves and they get nothing. OMG! Are they broke? This is a mess, listen below.
Here’s to a better Tuesday for the girls (and former girl) in Fifth Harmony. Be glad you got to see them at Jingle Bash before all this drama went down.