Recap The B96 Pepsi Jingle Bash right HERE!! 

PICS: Dogs Dressed Up For Christmas Will Put You In The Holiday Spirit

December 20, 2016 11:32 AM By Lizzy Buczak
Filed Under: Christmas, dogs

What’s better than dogs dressed up for Christmas? Absolutely nothing.

Please enjoy!

SURREY, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 22: Flossy the cavalier poses by the christmas tree wearing a miniature father christmas costume, December 22, 2004 in Surrey, England. Animal lovers will spending an estimated GBP240 million on presents for their pets ranging from toys, treats and special christmas outfits for the day. (Photo by Phil Cole/Getty Images)

(Photo by Phil Cole/Getty Images)

SURREY, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 22: Barney the Shitzu poses by the fireside wearing a miniature father christmas costume, December 22, 2004 in Surrey, England. Animal lovers will spending an estimated GBP240 million on presents for their pets ranging from toys, treats and special christmas outfits for the day. (Photo by Phil Cole/Getty Images)

(Photo by Phil Cole/Getty Images)

Penny, a white Pug dog (L) poses with Santa Claus on December 21, 2009 at Montclair Plaza shopping mall in Montclair, California, about 40 miles east of Los Angeles. The Santa photo studio, which is general for parents to have their children pose for a photo with St Nick also welcomes pet dogs and cats on Mondays before Christmas. AFP PHOTO / Robyn Beck (Photo credit should read ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images)

 (Photo credit should read ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images)

A man and a dog both dressed in Father Christmas costumes collect money for an animal charity in London, on December 17, 2010. Bitterly cold weather was returning to Britain with a vengeance with widespread ice and snow due over the next few days, forecasters said. Up to a foot (30 centimetres) of snow could fall in some areas by Saturday, with Scotland bracing for some of the most severe weather for the second time this month. AFP PHOTO/BEN STANSALL (Photo credit should read BEN STANSALL/AFP/Getty Images)

(Photo credit should read BEN STANSALL/AFP/Getty Images)

Therapy dogs dressed up in Christmas outfits take part in a parade in Taipei on December 23, 2012. A total of 34 teams took part in the Christmas parade procession to celebrate the upcoming Christmas. AFP PHOTO / Mandy CHENG (Photo credit should read Mandy Cheng/AFP/Getty Images)

(Photo credit should read Mandy Cheng/AFP/Getty Images)

Participants touch a therapy dog dressed up in a Christmas outfit during a Christmas parade in Taipei on December 23, 2012. A total of 34 teams took part in the Christmas parade procession to celebrate the upcoming Christmas. AFP PHOTO / Mandy CHENG (Photo credit should read Mandy Cheng/AFP/Getty Images)

 (Photo credit should read Mandy Cheng/AFP/Getty Images)

MICHENDORF, GERMANY - DECEMBER 08: A dog runs alongside a participant in the 5th annual Michendorf Santa Run (Michendorfer Nikolauslauf) on December 8, 2013 in Michendorf, Germany. Over 900 people took part in this year's races, which included one for children and one for adults. (Photo by Adam Berry/Getty Images)

(Photo by Adam Berry/Getty Images)

SIDMOUTH, UNITED KINGDOM - DECEMBER 23: A small dog wearing a Christmas jumper is blown around on December 23, 2013 in Sidmouth, England. The Met Office has issued a number of severe weather warnings for heavy rain and high winds and is warning that it may lead to some travel disruption as people travel for Christmas. (Photo by Matt Cardy/Getty Images)

 (Photo by Matt Cardy/Getty Images)

A dachshund wearing a Christmas collar looks on as charity runners dressed as Father Christmas participate in a 'Santa Run' charity fun run in Battersea Park in London on December 6, 2014. Hundreds of participants dressed in Santa suits and white beards ran through Battersea park in aid of winter sports charity Disability Snowsport in this 6km festive fun run. AFP PHOTO / NIKLAS HALLE'N (Photo credit should read NIKLAS HALLE'N/AFP/Getty Images)

(Photo credit should read NIKLAS HALLE’N/AFP/Getty Images)

A dog with a santa Claus hat takes part in the first Athens 'Santa Claus Run' in city's center on December 7, 2014 . AFP PHOTO/ LOUISA GOULIAMAKI (Photo credit should read LOUISA GOULIAMAKI/AFP/Getty Images)

(Photo credit should read LOUISA GOULIAMAKI/AFP/Getty Images)

A dog dressed up as Santa Claus is seen during a fancy dress contest in Guatemala city on October 26, 2014. AFP PHOTO Johan ORDONEZ (Photo credit should read JOHAN ORDONEZ/AFP/Getty Images)

(Photo credit should read JOHAN ORDONEZ/AFP/Getty Images)

A dog takes part in a Santa Claus race in the center of Milan on December 13, 2014. AFP PHOTO / GIUSEPPE CACACE (Photo credit should read GIUSEPPE CACACE/AFP/Getty Images)

 (Photo credit should read GIUSEPPE CACACE/AFP/Getty Images)

A picture taken on December 30, 2014 shows a dog wearing a Santa Claus costume during the "Sanperrestre", a race organised by the non-profit organization El Refugio (The Refuge), to protest against the killing of abandoned animals in Madrid. AFP PHOTO / PIERRE-PHILIPPE MARCOU (Photo credit should read PIERRE-PHILIPPE MARCOU/AFP/Getty Images)

 (Photo credit should read PIERRE-PHILIPPE MARCOU/AFP/Getty Images)

GLASGOW, SCOTLAND - DECEMBER 25: (EDITORS NOTE: This images was created using digital filter) Jock the Shih Tzu plays amongst the Christmas paper on December 25, 2014 in Glasgow, Scotland. Millions of people across the UK spend time with family and loved ones on Christmas day, traditionally exchanging gifts and eating and drinking, whilst many also attend special church services. (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)

(Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)

GLASGOW, SCOTLAND - DECEMBER 25: (EDITORS NOTE: This images was created using digital filter) Jock the Shih Tzu dog wears his Santa suit under a Christmas tree on December 25, 2014 in Glasgow, Scotland. Millions of people across the UK spend time with family and loved ones on Christmas day, traditionally exchanging gifts and eating and drinking, whilst many also attend special church services. (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)

 (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)

A dog wears a Christmas decoration at Bondi Beach in Sydney on December 25, 2015. Sydney's iconic Bondi Beach is a popular place to celebrate Christmas Day for locals and tourists alike. AFP PHOTO / Peter PARKS / AFP / PETER PARKS (Photo credit should read PETER PARKS/AFP/Getty Images)

 (Photo credit should read PETER PARKS/AFP/Getty Images)

More from Lizzy Buczak
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Chicago’s B96 - 96.3 FM

Get Started Now

Listen Live