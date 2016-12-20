Recap The B96 Pepsi Jingle Bash right HERE!! 

Pearl Jam, Tupac Shakur, Journey Lead 2017 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Inductees

December 20, 2016 9:55 AM

By Brian Ives

‘90s icons and classic rock staples lead the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction class of 2017. Pearl Jam, Tupac Shakur, Electric Light Orchestra, Journey, Yes and Joan Baez will all be inducted. Additionally, Nile Rodgers will receive the Award for Musical Excellence.

Pearl Jam and Tupac Shakur are both artists who are newly eligible this year. An artist is eligible twenty-five years after their first release(although the ceremony takes place next year, they have to be eligible as of this year to be considered). In 1991, Pearl Jam released their debut Ten, and Shakur released his debut 2Pacalypse Now.

Yes, Electric Light Orchestra and Journey are perennially popular bands within the classic rock format, but have all been passed over for more than a decade: Yes released their self-titled debut in 1969; ELO’s self-titled debut came out in 1971 and Journey’s self-titled debutwas unleashed in 1975.

