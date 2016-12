Scott Disick who?

Kourtney Kardashian is reportedly moving on with a new, and much younger, man!

Us Weekly confirms the reality star is hooking up with 23-year-old model Younes Bendjima.

The magazine reports they’ve been “seeing each other” for awhile and were recently spotted on a date December 16 at the SLS Hotel in Beverly Hills.

Bendjima and Kardashian have many mutual friends together including Jaden Smith.

Check out pics of him below – do you think he’s hotter than Scott?

Be so Busy improving yourself that you have no time to criticize others A photo posted by Younes Bendjima (@younesbendjima) on Dec 1, 2015 at 11:31am PST

Last issue of @wwd @gmvaughan @thealexbadia @armani #readyforsummer #younesbendjima A photo posted by Younes Bendjima (@younesbendjima) on Apr 24, 2015 at 12:50pm PDT