Jennifer Lopez Cancels Million Dollar New Year’s Eve Performance

If you were offered a million dollars for a few hours of work, you’d take it in a heartbeat.

But some people are so rich, they have the luxury of saying “pass.”

That’s the case for Jennifer Lopez who literally cancelled her million dollar New Year’s Eve appearance.

TMZ reports that JLO canceled her performance at E11even nightclub in Miami to spend time at home new Bel-Air home with her family.

While we’re all for quality fam-bam time, we have to highlight that this means she’s NOT GETTING her million dollar pay check.

A source said “she was just so overbooked with “Shades of Blue,” her concert and other obligations, getting on a plane for New Year’s just seemed too much.”

Welp…. do you think Marc Anthony’s recent divorce has something to do with her decision?

She did kiss him on LIVE television just a day before the divorce announcement....