Recap The B96 Pepsi Jingle Bash right HERE!! 

In Case You Missed It – Starbucks Has a “Pokemon Go” Frappuccino

December 20, 2016 1:38 PM By Lizzy Buczak
Filed Under: pokemon go, Starbucks

Hey Pokemon Go lovers – you now have your very own Starbucks frappuccino flavor!

The game has become so popular in 2016, Starbucks has decided to dedicate a drink to the game.

On December 8th, more than 7 thousand Starbucks locations turned into PokéStops or Gyms.

Players have to make a stop at participating locations to score the Pokemon Go Frappuccino, which is a Vanilla Bean Frappuccino blended beverage and raspberry syrup blended with freeze-dried whole blackberries and dropped with whipped cream.

starbucks_pokestop-1

Delicious for a trainer to refuel before catching more Pokemons!

The frap will be available for a limited time until supplies run out!

 

 

More from Lizzy Buczak
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Chicago’s B96 - 96.3 FM

Get Started Now

Listen Live