In Case You Missed It – Starbucks Has a “Pokemon Go” Frappuccino

Hey Pokemon Go lovers – you now have your very own Starbucks frappuccino flavor!

The game has become so popular in 2016, Starbucks has decided to dedicate a drink to the game.

On December 8th, more than 7 thousand Starbucks locations turned into PokéStops or Gyms.

Players have to make a stop at participating locations to score the Pokemon Go Frappuccino, which is a Vanilla Bean Frappuccino blended beverage and raspberry syrup blended with freeze-dried whole blackberries and dropped with whipped cream.

Delicious for a trainer to refuel before catching more Pokemons!

The frap will be available for a limited time until supplies run out!