B96’s Showbizz Shelly And The B96 Street Team At Cantina Laredo

20161220_163921 Showbiz Shelly and The B96 Street Team were at Cantina Laredo giving out B96 Gear and having fun with.

20161220_172033 Showbiz Shelly and The B96 Street Team were at Cantina Laredo giving out B96 Gear and having fun with.

20161220_172712 Showbiz Shelly and The B96 Street Team were at Cantina Laredo giving out B96 Gear and having fun with.

20161220_173909 Showbiz Shelly and The B96 Street Team were at Cantina Laredo giving out B96 Gear and having fun with.

20161220_174827 Showbiz Shelly and The B96 Street Team were at Cantina Laredo giving out B96 Gear and having fun with.

20161220_175755 Showbiz Shelly and The B96 Street Team were at Cantina Laredo giving out B96 Gear and having fun with.

20161220_182737 Showbiz Shelly and The B96 Street Team were at Cantina Laredo giving out B96 Gear and having fun with.

20161220_184441 Showbiz Shelly and The B96 Street Team were at Cantina Laredo giving out B96 Gear and having fun with.