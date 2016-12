This wouldn’t be the first time Brad Paisley teamed up with an artist from a different genre!

Earlier this year, Paisley released a duet with pop star Demi Lovato.

Now, rumors are swirling that he’s collaborating with THE Timbaland for his newest album!

Brad was recently tweeting with Timbaland about including a ft. Timbaland part on his 11th studio record “Love and War.”

Fun fact for you @timbaland: Sequencing the album today, & spellcheck keeps changing (feat. Timbaland) to (feat. Tim Allen). I'm torn. — Brad Paisley (@BradPaisley) December 12, 2016

The album is set to debut March 3, 2017 so we have to wait till then to see what the boys cooked up!

