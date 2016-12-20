9 Ways To Save Money During The Holiday Season

The holidays can really leave a dent in your wallet.

But there’s no reason to go broke this holiday season – that’s not what any of this is about!

You can actually stay on a budget and save some money with these easy tips.

1. Set and budget and track your spending

Set a specific budget so that you know how much you’re willing to spend on presents. Then track everything you buy to make sure you aren’t going over,

2. Print your own wrapping paper/ re-use gift bags/ make DIY gifts

You can print DIY wrapping paper right HERE. You can also buy a roll of craft paper and personalize it. And lastly, re-use gift bags that you received from years prior! And if we’re going the DIY route, you can even make gifts for those closest to you!

3. Score Free Shipping & Use Coupons

You may have missed Free Shipping Day (Dec. 16th) but many stores still offer free shipping if you spend a certain amount. Buy everything you need at one time, find some coupons online and score free shipping.

4. Compare store & online prices

Sometimes, something could be cheaper online. If you find something you like in the store, check for it online and try to see if you can apply a coupon!

5. Use flat-rate boxes for shipping

USPS flat rate boxes are free and there’s a set price for shipping. Just make sure it fits in the box and ship for a low price!

6. Host a “secret santa”

If you have a big family or a large group of friends, opt for a “secret santa” or “white elephant” exchange. This means you set a budget and then pick someone’s name out of a hat. Everyone gets a gift and you only have to purchase one!

7. Avoid The Mall When You’ve Completed Your List

You may be tempted to stop by the mall to “see what they have” but if you’ve already covered everyone on your list, don’t do it. You’re bound to buy something and spend more money than your budget allows. Plus, if you avoid the mall altogether, you don’t have to deal with parking and all the people.

8. Send e-cards instead of actual cards

They’re free! And you don’t have to worry about buying postage stamps and getting your cards to a mailbox.

9. Check out a thirft/consignment shop

Don’t knock thrift shops – sometimes, they’ve got the hidden gems. You can score some one of a kind gifts or even find something really valuable like a throwback jersey.