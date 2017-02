SECRET: Hidden Netflix Codes That Unlock Thousands Of Hidden Movies And Genres

Forget Valentine's Day - Buy Your Candy on Feb. 15th!Everyone knows that's when the REAL holiday is!

Yum - Here's How To Make a Super Bowl Stadium SnackSuper Bowl and food go hand in hand.... duh!

LISTEN: Full Version of Ariana Grande & John Legend's "Beauty and the Beast" Duet Is HereTale old as time... Ariana Grande and John Legend can really sing.

ALERT: Krispy Kreme Is Giving Out FREE Donuts In February!Krispy Kreme is giving back to the people during the month of February.

McDonald's Introduces 5 Different Shamrock Shakes This Year, Including a Chocolate One!This year, McDonald’s won’t just be selling the standard Shamrock Shake . . . they’re also doing a CHOCOLATE Shamrock Shake.

Ben & Jerry's Introducing Chocolate Covered Ice Cream BarsBen and Jerry's is upping it's ice-cream game with the introduction of "pint slices."

The Band Perry Releasing First Pop AlbumNew music and a new sound coming from The Band Perry!

Adler Planetarium Offers Free Admission On Select Days In FebruaryTake a trip into space this February.

Hooters Will Give You Free Wings on Valentine's Day ONLY If You Rip Up Ex's PicThere is nothing more therapeutic than bringing a pic of your ex and ripping it up for some free wings at Hooters.

Watch Mariah Carey Trash Wedding Dress In New Song 'I Don't'Maybe the track, which seems to be about the aftermath of a break up, will make bloggers forget about her New Year's Eve performance disaster in Times Square.

VIDEO: NFL 2017 - Bad Lip ReadingIt's finally HERE!