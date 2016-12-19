TRENDING NOW:  | Nina Dobrev Returs to the Vampire Diaries | #TGIT Tonight | Taylor Swift Teases Vid

Fifth Harmony Cancels Peformance At NHL All-Star Game
Justin Bieber Showed Off His Hockey Skills At All-Star WeekendBieber has some skills
Is Ed Sheeran A Copy Cat? Listen Here and Decide!Ed Sheeran's new song "Shape of You" is being compared to a song from 1988! Listen to them both here and decide if there's a case!
WATCH: Justin Bieber Get Checked in A Celeb Hockey GameJustin Bieber took part in a celebrity hockey game yesterday and got checked hard! See who played and who won here!
Are Things Getting Serious with Hilary Duff and Matthew Koma?Well, well, well looks like things are getting serious between Hilary Duff and Matthew Koma! Check out these pics!
WATCH: The Trailer for Selena Gomez's New Movie!Getting impatient waiting for new music from Selena Gomez? This MOVIE should tide you over! See the movie trailer here for "In Dubious Battle"!
TOP 20 COUNTDOWN: 2 Artists At The #1 Spot For 3rd Week In A Row!Click HERE for the list of most popular songs in Chicago this week!
WATCH: Jon Bellion on the Tonight ShowJon Bellion was on The Tonight Show! Did you see it? Watch here!
Selena Gomez & The Weeknd Take Romantic Vacation To ItalyBon Voyage!
People Are Worried About Guacamole Prices After Trump Import Tax AnnouncementNOT THE GUACAMOLE... we already pay extra for that man!
Elton John To Score "Devil Wears Prada" MusicalA "Devil Wears Prada" musical is actually happening.
Mr. Clean Channels 'Magic Mike' In New Steamy Super Bowl CommercialMr. Clean is getting dirty in a new Super Bowl commercial.

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

