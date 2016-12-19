THE 45TH PRESIDENT: On The Ground At Inauguration Day  | Watch Live Coverage

VIDEO: Over 250,000 People Show Up For Chicago #WomensMarchClick HERE for pics & video of Chicago's #WomensMarch
Win Tix to the SOLD OUT Twenty One Pilots Show
This Video Of Ringling Bros. Elephants Retiring Will Make You So Happy!The elephants are finally FREE!
Netflix Releases First Trailer To Season 5 Of ‘House Of Cards’We have to wait until May 30th for season 5 of House of Cards??
Fast-Food Chicken Nuggets, Ranked — See Who’s #1!Do you have a favorite chicken nugget? Maybe it’s the McNugget, or Wendy’s spicy nugs, or possibly even Burger King’s Chicken Fries?
Here's Why You Shouldn't Put Up The Peace Sign in PicturesAre you a fan of holding up the peace sign in your photos? You may want to rethink that.
WHOA! This Is What "Will & Grace's" Apartment Would Cost TodayTelevision shows tend to give you false expectations when it comes to your love life, circle of friends and the apartment you can afford.
Looks Like Louis Tomlinson and Zayn Malik Are Buds AgainAfter 2 years of disses and shade being thrown, they have finally buried the hatchet.
Dick Wolf's 4th Show "Chicago Justice" To Preview In a 3 Show Crossover EventAre you ready for your FOURTH Chicago-based show from Dick Wolf?
Netflix Has Reportedly Passed on Picking Up "Girl Meets World"Netflix will not be the knight in shining armor for Girl Meets World.
Exes Bella Hadid and The Weeknd Attend The Same ConcertAwkward!!
REAL Chicago Cops, Firefighters & Med Staff Needed For Chicago Fire TV Show!Click HERE to submit yourself for this PAID TV job.

Listen Live