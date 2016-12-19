TRENDING NOW:  | "A Walk To Remember" Turns 15! | Bruno Mars Performing at GRAMMYs |

Game Of Thrones Season 7 Release Date Leaked?WHAT DOES IT ALL MEAN????
Finally Got A New Inauguration Bad Lip Reading!!!!.... and it's amazing
LISTEN: Leaked Snippet of New Selena Gomez Song With Jax JonesWe've been waiting for a while to hear the rumored collaboration between Selena Gomez and U.K artist Jax Jones.
Survey: Women Don’t Care About Valentine’s DayValentine’s Day is just a few weeks away. But, do people really care?
Do You Shower Too Much? Study Says Less Is MoreWe've always been told that it's good hygiene to shower every day but a new study suggests that showering too much can actually be bad for you.
Javier Baez Visited a Children's Hospital & It Was AdorableCubs player Javier Baez visited a children's hospital in his hometown of Puerto Rico yesterday.
Video Of Melania Trump Looking Terrified of Donald Prompts #FreeMelania HashtagA video showing Melania Trump looking terrified and over it has taken the internet by storm.
McDonald's In Hong Kong Reveals Oreo-Inspired MenuYou thought the Oreo McFlurry was delicious? Wait till you see all the new Oreo-inspired goodies they just added to the menu!
The 13-Year-Old Girl From The Viral "How Bout Dah" Meme Got Beat-up In the StreetsOh they sure caught her outside.
Attention Hostess Fans: There’s Now Twinkies Ice Cream For You To EnjoyRemember when Twinkies almost went extinct a few years ago? Well they roared back, and now they’re shape-shifting.
VIRAL: 6 Yr Old Girl Sings 'You've Got A Friend' Flawlessly With Dad On GuitarClick HERE to watch!
When You Have A Newborn...This is REAL LIFE...

Walk the Moon Performs At B96!

